Iran bans elections rallies in red-coded cities amid pandemic

Speaking to reporters on Monday, spokesman of the Iranian Election Headquarters Jamal Orf said that the candidates will start the elections campaign on Thursday, May 27 before the 18 June presidential elections.

The spokesman said that different levels of restrictions imposed by the National Task Force for Managing and Controlling Coronavirus will be implemented in different cities and provinces based on the severity of the coronavirus outbreak, adding that any elections gathering and rallies in the hardest-hit areas which are coded as red will be banned.

He called on the people and the candidates to observe the guidelines of the National Task Force for Managing and Controlling Coronavirus, stressing that "We will definitely not have rallies in cities that have red conditions at that time."

The Election Headquarters spokesman, who is also the deputy interior minister, further advised the contenders to use social media and online campaigns instead.

A total of 592 individuals, including 40 women have enrolled for the race.

KI/5214316