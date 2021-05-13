Felicitations on Eid-al-Fitr

Eid al-Fitr is Arabic for "festival of the breaking of the fast”.

Muslims celebrate the festivity as it marks the end of the holy month of Ramadan, during which they refrain from eating, drinking, smoking, and indulging in anything that is in excess or ill-natured from dawn to dusk.

The timing of Eid al-Fitr is based on the sighting of the crescent moon per the Islamic lunar calendar, so it can differ in different countries.

Every year, millions of Muslims around the globe celebrate Eid al-Fitr by attending mass prayers, listening to sermons and paying Zakat al-Fitr. However, this year’s celebrations of Eid have changed in style as mass gatherings have been canceled in many parts of the world due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Mehr News Agency staff and management felicitate all Muslims on this auspicious occasion.

ZZ/