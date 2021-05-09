Iran seeking practical, immediate lifting of all sanctions

"These days, negotiations between Iran and the P4+1 are going on with many ups and downs," said Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf on Sunday.

"One day the news of the progress of the negotiations and the next day the news of the disputes are published, all of which indicate the seriousness of the negotiations," he added.

"In line with the policies set by the Leader, we seek the complete, practical and immediate lifting of all sanctions. If all sanctions are lifted and the economic effects are verified in practice, there should be no delay in agreeing to Iran's commitments to the JCPOA," Ghalibaf noted.

The Parliament Speaker went on to say, "Let the enemies of Iran know that our people will never wait for their action, despite the efforts to lift the sanctions. Therefore, we advise them not to delay further in the complete lifting of sanctions because over time, their cost to return to the JCPOA will increase."

