Iran's shared border crossing with Turkmenistan reopens

The spokesman for Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration (IRICA) Seyyed Rouhollah Latifi said on Wednesday that "With the announcement of Turkmenistan and the agreements reached, trucks carrying Iranian commercial cargos to Turkmenistan will be accepted from tomorrow Thursday morning."

Latifi said that the border crossing was shut down after the Covid-19 outbreak, adding that Inche Borron "will resume its activities tomorrow morning by accepting Iranian trucks after 20 months."

The IRICA spokesman added, "According to the decisions taken by the two countries, the exported goods will enter that country by lorries and the consignments will be transported to the final destinations by Turkmen trucks at the Turkmen customs."

He further explained: "In the last 20 months, trade with Turkmenistan on other border crossings was completely stopped for several months." Khorasan Razavi province was reopened by lethal displacement.

Latifi added, "The shared Bajgiran border crossing in Khorasan Razavi Province with Turkmenistan has been completely closed since March 2020 and has not been reopened yet."

