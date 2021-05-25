  1. Sports
May 25, 2021, 11:59 PM

Polish envoy meets with Iranian sports minister

Polish envoy meets with Iranian sports minister

TEHRAN, May 25 (MNA) – Iranian Sports Minister Masoud Soltanifar has received the Ambassador of Poland to Tehran Maciej Fałkowski for a meeting on Tuesday.

The Ambassador of Poland to Tehran Maciej Fałkowski held a meeting with the Iranian Sports Minister Masoud Soltanifar in the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports compound in the Iranian capital on Tuesday to strengthen cooperation and understanding between Iran and Poland in sports, cultural and social fields.

The meeting was also attended by Mehdi Alinejad, Deputy Director for the Development of Championship and Professional Sports, Farshid Tahmasebi, Director General of the Office of International Affairs, and Kaveh Ahmadi, Director General of Public Relations at Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports.

KI/IRN84342972

News Code 173955
Kamal Iranidoost
https://en.mehrnews.com/news/173955/

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 2 + 3 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News