Polish envoy meets with Iranian sports minister

The Ambassador of Poland to Tehran Maciej Fałkowski held a meeting with the Iranian Sports Minister Masoud Soltanifar in the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports compound in the Iranian capital on Tuesday to strengthen cooperation and understanding between Iran and Poland in sports, cultural and social fields.

The meeting was also attended by Mehdi Alinejad, Deputy Director for the Development of Championship and Professional Sports, Farshid Tahmasebi, Director General of the Office of International Affairs, and Kaveh Ahmadi, Director General of Public Relations at Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports.

