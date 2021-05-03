Leader to deliver speech on Intl. Quds day

Nosratollah Lotfi, the deputy chief of the Islamic Development Coordinating Council said on Monday that due to the spread of coronavirus, there will be no rallies or gathering on the last Friday of Ramadan this year in Iran but the Leader will deliver a televised speech at 11:00 AM, local time.

The International Quds Day, which falls on the last Friday of Ramadan, is a legacy of the late founder of the Islamic Republic, Imam Khomeini, who designated the day in solidarity with Palestinians. The International Quds Day has been held worldwide since the 1979 Islamic Revolution in Iran.

Iranians, along with people across the world, hold rallies every year to mark the occasion and reiterate their call for the liberation of Palestine from the Israeli regime's occupation and to denounce Israel’s atrocities.

However, this year and for the second consecutive year, the coronavirus pandemic has created hurdles for gatherings of such, forcing the officials to search for alternative options.

