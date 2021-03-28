Stabbing attack in Canada leaves 1 dead, 5 injured

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police in North Vancouver said one suspect has been taken into custody, the Russian Sputnik has cited Canadian local media as saying.

According to the report, the motives behind the attack remain unclear. Police have continued to look for additional victims.

The North Vancouver Royal Canadian Mount Police confirmed that multiple victims were taken to the hospital after a stabbing attack outside the Lynn Valley Library, with local media, citing emergency health services, reporting that six people were hospitalized after the attack.

Police said that one male suspect has been taken into custody, and he appeared to have acted alone. The department also outlined that there was no ongoing threat to the public.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau reacted to the incident, saying that his heart "is in North Vancouver tonight".

A video allegedly showing the moment the police arrested the suspect was shared online, showing officers apprehending a man who holds what appears to be a knife.

KI/PR