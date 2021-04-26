  1. Politics
Tehran condoles with Jakarta on victims of lost naval sub

TEHRAN, Apr. 26 (MNA) – Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman expressed Tehran’s condolences over the sinking of an Indonesian submarine in which a number of Indonesian soldiers were killed.

Speaking in a weekly presser on Monday, Saeed Khatibzadeh said, “I offer Iran's condolences to the Indonesian government, people, and the families of the victims.”

“I pray the God Almighty to bestow forbearance and patience for the bereaved families of victims”, the senior diplomat added.

The German-made submarine, KRI Nanggala-402 disappeared last Wednesday as it was conducting a torpedo drill in waters north of the island of Bali.

The wreckage of the Indonesian Navy submarine missing since Wednesday has been found on the sea floor and all its 53 crew are confirmed dead, Indonesia military commander Air Chief Marshal Hadi Tjahjanto said Sunday, CNN reported.

