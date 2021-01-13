Ghalibaf condoles with Indonesian counterpart on plane crash

Following the crash of an Indonesian passenger plane, which resulted in the deaths of all crew members and passengers, Ghalibaf expressed his sympathy with Parliament Speaker of Indonesia Ms. Puhan Maharani, government and people of Indonesia as well as families of victims of this tragic incident.

The text of condolence message is as follows,

I was deeply saddened to hear the news of plane crash near Jakarta and death of a number of Indonesian nationals.

I offer my condolences to you, respected Indonesian members of the Parliament, government and people of friend country of Indonesia and pray the God Almighty to bestow forbearance and patience for the bereaved families of victims.

A passenger jet carrying more than 60 people crashed into the Java Sea on Saturday, minutes after taking off from the Indonesian capital, Jakarta.

MA/5121828