8 police forces killed, 3 wounded in Afghanistan's Badakhshan

The attack happened on an outpost in Zibak district in the northeastern province of Badakhshan last night, Tolo News reported.

The Sarkohi area is located in the center of Zibak district, according to sources, who said it fell to the Taliban after hours of clashes. But the outpost was retaken by security forces, sources said.

According to sources, the Taliban has also suffered casualties in the attack.

The increase in violence comes amid stalled peace efforts and the announcement of the US forces' withdrawal from the country.

