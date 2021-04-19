Intelligence forces seize weapons consignment SW Iran

Commander of the regional base in the southwest of the country, Brigadier General Ahmad Khadem made the announcement on Monday, saying that during an intelligence operation on Sunday evening by the intelligence forces, 21 AK-47 and 7,000 pistol bullets were seized in the borders of Khuzestan province.

Earlier, on April 5, the Khuzestan police commander announced the destruction of an arms and ammunition smuggling gang by the Khorramshahr Intelligence and Public Security Police.

