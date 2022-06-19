Headlines of Iran’s Persian dailies on June 19

Arman-e Melli:

Iran, IAEA tensions to be in favor of Zionists

Consequences of Biden tour to region

Aftab:

Biden says he is not meeting Saudi Arabia's crown prince

Iran, Russia to coop. in producing automobiles jointly

Withdrawing from NPT not raised in Parliament

Iran:

Kazakhstan-Turkey transit train arrives in Iran

Iran linking central Asia to Europe

Iranian-Russia joint automobile to be produced in Saint Petersburg

Jame Jam:

Noam Chomsky: West not determine world order

Kayhan:

Raeisi says committed to fighting poverty, corruption

