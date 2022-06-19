Headlines of Iran’s Persian dailies on June 19

Arman-e Melli:
Iran, IAEA tensions to be in favor of Zionists
Consequences of Biden tour to region
Aftab:
Biden says he is not meeting Saudi Arabia's crown prince
Iran, Russia to coop. in producing automobiles jointly
Withdrawing from NPT not raised in Parliament
Iran:
Kazakhstan-Turkey transit train arrives in Iran
Iran linking central Asia to Europe
Iranian-Russia joint automobile to be produced in Saint Petersburg
Jame Jam:
Noam Chomsky: West not determine world order
Kayhan:
Raeisi says committed to fighting poverty, corruption
