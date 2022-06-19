  1. Iran
Jun 19, 2022, 9:20 AM

Headlines of Iran’s Persian dailies on June 19

Headlines of Iran’s Persian dailies on June 19

TEHRAN, Jun. 19 (MNA) – Mehr News agency takes a look at headlines of Iran’s Persian-language dailies on Sunday, June 19.

Arman-e Melli:

Iran, IAEA tensions to be in favor of Zionists

Consequences of Biden tour to region

Aftab:

Biden says he is not meeting Saudi Arabia's crown prince

Iran, Russia to coop. in producing automobiles jointly

Withdrawing from NPT not raised in Parliament

Iran:

Kazakhstan-Turkey transit train arrives in Iran

Iran linking central Asia to Europe

Iranian-Russia joint automobile to be produced in Saint Petersburg

Jame Jam:

Noam Chomsky: West not determine world order

Kayhan:

Raeisi says committed to fighting poverty, corruption

RHM/

News Code 188136
Marzieh Rahmani
https://en.mehrnews.com/news/188136/

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 2 + 7 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News