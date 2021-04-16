60% uranium enrichment obtained by Iranian scientists

Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf took to Twitter to say, “I am proud to announce that last night, at 00:40 local time, Iranian scientists managed to obtain 60% uranium enrichment.”

“Congratulations to the brave people of the Islamic Republic of Iran on this success”, he said, adding that the will of the Iranian people is miraculous and it thwarts any conspiracy.

The AEOI Chief Ali-Akbar Salehi has also confirmed the achievement of 60% enrichment.

60% enrichment is currently underway at the Site of Shahid Mostafa Ahmadi-Roshan, he said.

More details will be released in the next few hours.

