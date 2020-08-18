  1. Politics
1953 Coup symbol of US irresponsible intervention: Vaezi

TEHRAN, Aug. 18 (MNA) – Referring to the 1953 Iranian coup d'état, Iranian President's Chief of Staff Mahmoud Vaezi said that Iranian people remember this event as a symbol of American evil and US irresponsible intervention.

In an Instagram post on Tuesday, Vaezi wrote, "Sixty-seven years ago on this day, the Americans overthrew the elected government of the Iranian people by participating in a shameful coup."

"The 1953 Iranian coup d'état was neither the first nor the last American intervention in the internal affairs of other countries," he added, saying, "In the minds of the Iranian people, this event is a symbol of American evil and the US irresponsible intervention."

He went on to say, "Twenty-five years after that coup, Iranians, of course, organized a revolution that ended any foreign interference in the affairs of the country and the fate of the people."

On August 19, 1953, the United States and the United Kingdom orchestrated a coup using the Iranian military to overthrow the democratically elected Prime Minister Mohammad Mosaddegh in favor of strengthening the monarchical rule of the Shah, Mohammad Reza Pahlavi. 

