US ambassador to Russia reportedly departing for Washington

Amid escalating tensions between Moscow and Washington, US ambassador to Russia is reportedly leaving Moscow for Washington.

The Russian media said that three suitcases were loaded into the ambassador’s car, after which he got into it and drove out of the gate.

According to TASS, on April 16, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told reporters at a news conference that Kremlin Aide Yuri Ushakov had recommended at a meeting with Sullivan that he return to Washington for consultations.

On Monday, the Axios website reported citing the US Department of State that Sullivan would travel to Washington this week to have consultations with members of the Biden administration and would return to Moscow in the coming weeks.

In recent days, the United States and its allies have been increasing their provocative actions against Russin under the pretext of supporting Ukraine. According to media reports, a US Air Force C-130 aircraft recently landed at an airbase in the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv. The plane is said to have carried military equipment and personnel to assist the Ukrainian army. Furthermore, the US administration imposed new sanctions on 32 Russian individuals and entities on Thursday.

