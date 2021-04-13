Blocking assets by Korea damaged its position among Iranians

Seyed Abbas Araghchi made the remarks in his meeting with Korean Deputy Foreign Minister Choi Jong-kun on Monday.

Referring to the visit of the Korean Prime Minister to Tehran, which is unprecedented in the history of relations between the two countries after the Islamic Revolution, Araghchi said, "By exchanging delegations at such a level, people expect a major change in relations between the two countries. Therefore, South Korea should take immediate practical action to resolve the problems between the two countries."

"The illegal action of Korean banks in blocking Iran's financial assets has led to the loss of trust among the Iranian people, which will not be easy to compensate," he added.

Choi Jong-kun, for his part, said that resolving the problems and strengthening the relations are among the main priorities in bilateral relations, which need to be further expanded.

He also acknowledged that the losses suffered by Korean companies as a result of US sanctions against Iran were enormous, and expressed hope that with the provision of new conditions, it will be possible to solve these problems.

ZZ/5187806