Fire breaks out at a gas storage tank in Afghanistan’s Herat

According to local officials in Herat province, a fire broke out this morning at a gas facility in Kamarkolagh district in northern part of the city, TOLO News reported.

Spokesman for Governor of Herat Jilani Farhad said that the fire was caused by negligence and efforts under underway for putting out the blaze.

Governor of Herat ‘Sayed Abdul Wahid Qatali’ also announced that burning of gas tankers is a matter of serious concern and that more facilities are needed to contain the fire.

He went on to say that firefighters from 207th Zafar Brigade Base in western Afghanistan are containing the fire.

He did not provide any further details on the possible casualties and the amount of damage caused by the fire.

