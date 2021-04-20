Zionist regime's spy drone violates Lebanese airspace: army

The Lebanese Army Command said in a statement on Tuesday that an Israeli spy drone violated Lebanese airspace on Monday, Lebanon's National News Agency reported.

The Israeli reconnaissance drone entered Lebanese airspace from the west of the town of Khalda on Monday and flew over the sea, leaving the Lebanese airspace after the flight over Baabda, Aley, Beirut and the surrounding areas, the statement said.

The Lebanese Army Command emphasized coordination with UN forces in the country to pursue violations of Lebanese airspace.

ZZ/FNA14000131000619