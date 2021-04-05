Headlines of Iran's Persian dailies on April 5

Kayhan
Terrorists’ head in Idlib: We are no threat to the US
US, Europe trying to return to JCPOA without sanctions removal
Jomhoori Eslami
Iran facing fourth wave of coronavirus
Zarif urges E3 to make US lift illegal sanctions
Javan
American delegation in Vienna with Israeli agenda
Iran
People’s difficult battle with the pandemic
Zarif holds talks with British, French counterparts
Etela’at
Zarif says Iran to return to JCPOA commitments if all sanctions are lifted
Failed coup attempt in Jordan
Govt. warns of fourth wave of coronavirus in Iranian cities
Etemad
Efforts underway to revive JCPOA
MR
Your Comment