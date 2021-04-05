  1. Politics
Apr 5, 2021, 8:33 AM

Headlines of Iran's Persian dailies on April 5

TEHRAN, Apr. 05 (MNA) – Mehr News takes a look at the headlines of Iran’s Persian-language dailies on Monday, April 05.

Kayhan

Terrorists’ head in Idlib: We are no threat to the US

US, Europe trying to return to JCPOA without sanctions removal

Jomhoori Eslami

Iran facing fourth wave of coronavirus

Zarif urges E3 to make US lift illegal sanctions

Javan

American delegation in Vienna with Israeli agenda

Iran

People’s difficult battle with the pandemic

Zarif holds talks with British, French counterparts

Etela’at

Zarif says Iran to return to JCPOA commitments if all sanctions are lifted

Failed coup attempt in Jordan

Govt. warns of fourth wave of coronavirus in Iranian cities

Etemad

Efforts underway to revive JCPOA

