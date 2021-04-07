Headlines of Iran's Persian dailies on April 7

Aftab-e Yazd:

Important agreement for continuation of talks

Biden Admin using combination of Trump, Obama policies: expert

Ebtekar:

Can Vienna meeting act as starter of untying JCPOA

Etemad:

Chain of negotiations continue in Vienna

Araghchi: JCPOA JC accepted that step-by-step return to deal is meaningless

Ettela’at:

Khatibzadeh: Lifting of sanctions, ways to implement JCPOA commitments on agenda of Vienna meeting

700k doses of European vaccine arrives in Iran

Iran:

Rabiei: We are at outset of JCOPA revival process

Alliance for lifting sanctions

Khorasan:

Iran says no to step-by-step plan, beyond JCPOA issues

Kayhan:

US protests against Iran’s insistence for revoking sanctions

Ansarullah launches missile attack against Jeddah

MAH