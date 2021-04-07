Headlines of Iran's Persian dailies on April 7

Aftab-e Yazd:
Important agreement for continuation of talks
Biden Admin using combination of Trump, Obama policies: expert
Ebtekar:
Can Vienna meeting act as starter of untying JCPOA
Etemad:
Chain of negotiations continue in Vienna
Araghchi: JCPOA JC accepted that step-by-step return to deal is meaningless
Ettela’at:
Khatibzadeh: Lifting of sanctions, ways to implement JCPOA commitments on agenda of Vienna meeting
700k doses of European vaccine arrives in Iran
Iran:
Rabiei: We are at outset of JCOPA revival process
Alliance for lifting sanctions
Khorasan:
Iran says no to step-by-step plan, beyond JCPOA issues
Kayhan:
US protests against Iran’s insistence for revoking sanctions
Ansarullah launches missile attack against Jeddah
