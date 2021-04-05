Iranian ambassador, Omani minister discuss bilateral ties

In a meeting held in the capital city of Muscat, the Iranian ambassador and the Omani minister explored avenues to boost bilateral ties binding the Sultanate of Oman and the Islamic Republic of Iran.

According to Omani media, cordial conversations were exchanged on several fields of joint cooperation and means of promoting them to serve the mutual interests of the two friendly countries.

A range of matters of common concern were also discussed during the meeting.

MR/FNA14000115000870