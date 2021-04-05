  1. Politics
Iranian ambassador, Omani minister discuss bilateral ties

TEHRAN, Apr. 04 (MNA) – Iran’s Ambassador to Oman Ali Najafi and the country’s Minister of the Royal Office Sultan bin Mohammed al Numani discussed bilateral ties on Sunday.

In a meeting held in the capital city of Muscat, the Iranian ambassador and the Omani minister explored avenues to boost bilateral ties binding the Sultanate of Oman and the Islamic Republic of Iran.

According to Omani media, cordial conversations were exchanged on several fields of joint cooperation and means of promoting them to serve the mutual interests of the two friendly countries.

A range of matters of common concern were also discussed during the meeting.

