Pope calls silence on Yemen crisis 'deafening, scandalous'

In his Easter message, the Pope called armed conflict and military spending during a pandemic “scandalous”.

Francis called for peace in several conflict areas in Africa, including the Tigray region of northern Ethiopia and the Cabo Delgado province of Mozambique.

He said the crisis in Yemen has been “met with a deafening and scandalous silence”.

The Pope also expressed support for those who are suffering in Lebanon, Syria and Libya, and for those whose lives were affected by poverty and conflict.

He also urged countries to quicken the distribution of COVID-19 vaccines, particularly to the world’s poor.

