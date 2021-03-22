7,357 infected, 80 killed in Iran by COVID-19 in 24 hours

Iran’s Health Ministry Spokesperson Sima Lari made the announcement on Monday, saying that the number of total coronavirus cases in the country has so far reached 1,808,422 with the death toll standing at 61,877.

According to Lari, 3,861 patients are in critical condition while over 1,549,649 patients have recovered.

So far, over 12.122 million tests have been taken across the country to detect infected cases, she added.

According to the latest figures, more than 123.9 million people have so far been infected with the novel coronavirus globally, with the deaths passing 2.72 million and recoveries nearing 99.84 million.

HJ/