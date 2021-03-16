  1. Politics
Eight students, professors killed, wounded in Afghanistan

TEHRAN, Mar. 16 (MNA) – A driver and a student were killed and six university professors were injured when gunmen attacked a bus in Afghanistan's Baghlan province.

Afghan security officials announced that two people were killed in a gun attack on a bus carrying students and university professors in Baghlan province on Tuesday morning, Euronews reported.

According to the Afghan Interior Ministry, a bus driver and a student were killed and six university professors were injured in the attack in the northeastern Afghanistan.

Afghan Interior Ministry blamed the Taliban for killing and wounding civilians following the armed attack but Taliban denied any involvement of its forces in today's attack.

Taliban Spokesman Ẕabīḥullāh Mujāhid immediately condemned the attack on the bus carrying university staff, saying the attack was a conspiracy waged by the enemy.

