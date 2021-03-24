Tajik president felicitates Rouhani on Nowruz

In his congratulatory message, Tajik President Rahmon wrote that constructive and fruitful cooperation between the two countries of Iran and Tajikistan will further expand in future with a new theme and content.

Nowruz can be regarded as one of the most blessed celebrations which have brought people together with great humanitarian ideals such as friendship, cooperation, and philanthropy as well as benevolence, he added.

“I take this opportunity to wish you good health, happiness and increasing success as well as security, comfort, happiness and prosperity to the friendly people of Iran.”

Earlier on Tuesday, Tajikistan’s Foreign Minister Sirojiddin Muhriddin congratulated his Iranian counterpart Mohammad Javad Zarif on Nowruz.

