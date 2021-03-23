Putin felicitates Rouhani on Nowruz

The Russian President's message follows:

Dear Mr. Hassan Rouhani,

President of the Islamic Republic of Iran

Accept sincere congratulations on the occasion of Nowruz.

Iran-Russia relations are based on the traditions of warm friendship, good neighborliness, and mutual respect. I am confident that the expansion of constructive cooperation in all areas is in favor of our nations as well as strengthening regional stability and security.

I wish good health for you and success for your compatriots.

Regards,

Vladimir Putin

HJ/PR