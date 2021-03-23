  1. Politics
Mar 23, 2021, 12:30 PM

Putin felicitates Rouhani on Nowruz

Putin felicitates Rouhani on Nowruz

TEHRAN, Mar. 23 (MNA) – Russian President Putin, in a message on Tues. congratulated his Iranian counterpart Rouhain on the occasion of Nowruz.

The Russian President's message follows:

Dear Mr. Hassan Rouhani,
President of the Islamic Republic of Iran

Accept sincere congratulations on the occasion of Nowruz.
Iran-Russia relations are based on the traditions of warm friendship, good neighborliness, and mutual respect. I am confident that the expansion of constructive cooperation in all areas is in favor of our nations as well as strengthening regional stability and security.
I wish good health for you and success for your compatriots.

Regards,
Vladimir Putin

HJ/PR

News Code 171353

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 4 + 8 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News