Regional counterparts receive Ghalibaf’s Nowruz felicitation

TEHRAN, Mar. 21 (MNA) – In separate messages, the Speaker of the Iranian Parliament Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf congratulates his counterparts in regional countries.

He sent separate messages to the speakers of the parliaments of Afghanistan, Turkey, Tajikistan, Iraq, Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan, Turkmenistan, and Pakistan, and congratulated the arrival of the ancient holidays of Nowruz.

Ghalibaf noted that the Covid-19 can be eradicated through the empathy and constructive cooperation of governments and parliaments in regional countries.

He announced that the Iranian Parliament welcomes any cooperation and consultation aimed at strengthening security, progress, and comprehensive economic, political, and cultural development of the region and neighboring countries.

