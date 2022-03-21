Defense min. congratulates regional counterparts on Nowruz

In separate messages, Brigadier General Mohammad Reza Ashtiani congrtulated Nowruz to the Government, people, Armed Forces and specially Defense Ministers of Armenia, Turkmenistan, Pakistan, Tajikistan, Azerbaijan, Afghanistan, Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan.

"I express my most sincere congratulations on the occasion of the arrival of the ancient Nowruz, which coincides with the beautiful resurrection of nature," said Ashtiani in his message.

"I hope that in the new year we will see the consolidation of peace and tranquility in the region and the development and expansion of cooperation," he said, expressing hope for the eradication of COVID-19.

He also wished a year full of happiness and prosperity for the government, the armed forces and the nations of the region.

