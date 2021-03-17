Syrian army air defenses repel Israeli aggression (+VIDEO)

A military source announced that at 22:35 p.m. on Tuesday, the Israeli enemy perpetrated missile aggression from the direction of the occupied Syrian Golan on some targets in the surroundings of Damascus, SANA reported.

The source said that the army air defenses confronted the aggression and shot down most of the missiles, adding that losses were restricted to materials.

Syrian state television also reported that the country's air defenses had responded to an Israeli attack on Rif Dimashq.

Al-Alam News Network also reported that the attack took place near Damascus International Airport.

Reuters also reported that the Israeli military spokesman declined to comment on Syrian media reports about the missile attack on Damascus.

