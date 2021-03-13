COVID-19 infections in Africa surpass 4m

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Africa has reached 4,007,530 as of Friday evening, said Africa CDC.

The Africa CDC, the specialized healthcare agency of the 55-member African Union, said the death toll related to the pandemic stood at 107,028, while 3,590,628 patients across the continent have recovered from the disease.

The most affected countries in terms of caseload are South Africa, Morocco, Tunisia, Egypt, and Ethiopia, the agency noted.

South Africa has reported 51,110 deaths from the disease, the highest among African countries, followed by Egypt with 11,169 deaths, and Morocco with 8,712, according to the Africa CDC.

MAH/XNA