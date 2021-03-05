Lavrov urges US to show seriousness for JCPOA return

According to Ria Novosti, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov made the remarks in an interview with Russian "Russkaya Mysl /Thought" magazine.

The top diplomat said that "The window of opportunity to save the nuclear deal has not yet been fully closed, adding that saving the JCPOA requires the full implementation of the 2015 comprehensive agreement signed by all parties.

He also said that Moscow will cooperate with all parties in line with that aim.

According to Lavrov, Russia is in constant contact with JCPOA's European partners to find possible solutions, but, he stressed that "in the current situation, many issues depend on the American side."

"The main and decisive point in the current situation is the Biden government's position on the nuclear deal. In our view, resolving the problems surrounding Iran and its nuclear program could be a step by Washington to signal to Tehran that it has serious intentions to return to a nuclear deal," he recounted.

Sergei Lavrov said that Moscow hopes that the situation surrounding the JCPOA will soon improve, adding that Russia is ready to help reach an agreement between the other participants in the agreement and return the implementation of JCPOA to its original framework.

He reminded that Tehran officials have repeatedly stated their readiness to fully implement the nuclear agreement, provided that the commitments of European parties and the American side are fulfilled and the interests of all parties in the JCPOA are balanced, and Russia is ready to help achieve this goal.

