Riyadh says 5 people injured in missile attack on Jazan

The Saudi Civil Defense Organization said Tuesday morning that a missile fired by Yemeni forces had hit the Jazan area, southwest corner of Saudi Arabia and directly north of the border with Yemen.

According to SkyNews' Twitter account, the organization said in a statement that five people were injured in this attack.

On Monday night, local Yemeni and Saudi sources reported that an explosion had been heard in the industrial town of Jazan.

Some local Saudi sources at the time claimed that the country's air defenses had intercepted and destroyed a ballistic missile in the skies of Jazan.

The news comes as the Spokesman for the Yemeni Armed Forces Brigadier General Yahya Saree said yesterday that the Yemeni army had targeted Saudi Arabia with 15 UAVs and a ballistic missile.

Saree stressed that the attack was in response to the Saudi coalition's aggression against Yemen and that attacks on military bases on Saudi Arabia would continue as long as the aggression against the Yemeni people continues.

