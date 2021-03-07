Iran ready to launch a joint industrial park with Azerbaijan

Speaking on the sidelines of his visit to Parsabad Industrial Area in Ardabil province on Sunday, Alireza Razm-Hosseini stated that setting up a joint industrial town is possible in cooperation with two neighboring provinces at the border.

Once the preliminaries and necessary agreements are made, the two sides will start investing jointly on this giant project, he added.

Elsewhere in his remarks, the minister of industry pointed to the high potentials and capacities existing in Ardabil province, bordering with Azerbaijan Republic, and added, “It will be possible to establish joint factories with neighboring Azerbaijan Republic in a joint industrial town according to the potentials of Ardabil province.”

Turning to the supply of water infrastructure in Parsabad Industrial Zone, Razm-Hosseini stated that water-supply project is underway through Moghan Canal, so that Iranian Small Industries and Industrial Parks Organization (ISIPO) has promised to complete water-supply project.

