Iranian Parl. not to ignore implementing “Sanctions Lift Law”

Speaking in an open session of the Parliament on Wed., Malek Shariati reiterated that Iranian Parliament (Majlis) will not ignore even an iota of inalienable right of the noble people of the country regarding the Counteractive Strategic Plan for Lifting Sanctions.

He called on the government officials to cooperate and collaborate with lawmakers at the Parliament in implementing the Law of Lifting Sanctions in line with safeguarding and preserving rights of noble nation of the country.

Since judicial pursuit of the said issue contradicts with the unanimity of both government and Parliament, it is better to delegate a mission to the chairpersons of Parliament Energy Commission and National Security and Foreign Policy Commission to follow up the issue, he said, adding, “Accordingly, complete report on the said issue should be submitted to the Parliament’s open session.”

Iran and the IAEA have also agreed to a temporary bilateral technical understanding, compatible with the Law, whereby the IAEA will continue with its necessary verification and monitoring activities for up to 3 months (as per a technical annex).

