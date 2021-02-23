Gen. Soleimani, Al-Muhandis ‘heroes of war against terrorism'

Addressing the meeting on the international and legal demands of the Sacred Defense on Tuesday, Seyyed Ebrahim paid tribute to the resistance martyrs and said, “Abu Mahdi Al-Muhandis and Haj Ghasem Soleimani will always be heroes of the war against terrorism.”

The Judiciary chief reiterated that the country is pursuing the assassination of the Iranian and Iraqi commanders and the cowardly move will not remain unanswered.

"As the Judiciary, as we are responsible for all cases; we are also responsible for this specific case although there may not be a fair trial because of its system of domination," he said.

He also lashed out at the US for targeting the symbol of resistance in a crime that has violated all international regulations and the territorial integrity of Iraq.

On January 3, 2020, a US drone strike near Baghdad International Airport assassinated General Soleimani, former commander of the Quds Force of Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps. The attack — that also killed al-Muhandis, the second-in-command of Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Units (PMU) anti-terror group, along with several others — came while General Soleimani was on an official visit to the Iraqi capital.

