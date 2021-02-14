US' Blinken projects against Iran's nuclear program

In a tweet on Saturday, Blinken wrote, "Pleased to see Special Envoy for Iran Rob Mally off to a great start at the @StateDepot. Principled diplomacy is the best path to ensuring that Iran does not acquire a nuclear weapon."

Blinken issued the message while numerous reports from the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) explicitly confirmed the peaceful nature of Iran's nuclear program.

All these claims came while the former US President Donald Trump unilaterally withdrew the US from the deal and reimposed sweeping economic sanctions against the Islamic Republic of Iran.

After the illegitimate US exit from the JCPOA in May 2018, the three European signatories to the deal remained indifferent to making up for Iran’s losses.

Amid the Europeans’ lack of action, Iran took five steps to reduce its commitments to the deal while vowing that it will reverse the course as soon as the other parties live up to their commitments under the accord.

Recently, the Iranian parliament passed a bill, dubbed the Strategic Action Plan to Counter Sanctions in early last December, setting a Feb. 21 deadline for Biden to lift the US sanctions. Otherwise, Iran will halt inspections of its nuclear sites by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) and further boost uranium enrichment.

Iran has so far resumed 20% uranium enrichment at Fordow plant in accordance with the Parliament’s legislation and has warned that in the case Washington does not remove all the anti-Iran illegitimate sanctions, it will also stop voluntary implementation of the Additional Protocol, which gives IAEA inspectors unannounced visits to Iranian facilities.

It is worth noting a fatwa from the Iranian Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, bans the development of weapons of mass destruction as contrary to Islam.

