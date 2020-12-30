Iranian envoy submits credentials to President of Congo

Iran's ambassador Mohammad Javad Shariati submitted the credentials to Denis Sassou Nguesso, the President of the Republic of the Congo on Tuesday.

During the meeting, Shariati announced Iran's readiness to develop relations with Congo and continuation of cooperation in OPEC and the United Nations.

Denis Sassou Nguesso, for his part, stressed the need for planning to achieve concrete and tangible goals in bilateral relations between Iran and Congo in the upcoming year.

The Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran presented a copy of his credentials to the Foreign Minister of the Democratic Republic of the Congo Jean-Claude Gakosso on December 1.

