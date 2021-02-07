No one can take Iran back to American domination period: Amb.

Speaking in an interview with Syrian-based Al-Watan Daily in Damascus on Sunday on the occasion of the 42nd glorious victory anniversary of the Islamic Revolution in a Conference entitled “42 Years of Resistance, Practical and Civilizational Progress”.

Emphasizing that resistance is the irreversible decision of the Islamic Republic of Iran and the heart of the Islamic Revolution, he stated that no one can return Iran to the time of American domineering policy as well as imposition and dictation of conditions on the country at all.

The Islamic Republic of Iran is pursuing only its sublime goals, he said, adding that the moves taken by the new US administration to review the positions of former President Donald Trump's administration and new proposals for a nuclear deal are not important for the Islamic Republic of Iran unless the US returns to JCPOA and fulfill all its commitments and this is Iran's final position.

Resistance is an integral part of the Islamic Republic of Iran and Islamic Revolution will always strive to demand its inalienable rights, the envoy emphasized.

Officials in the administration of new US President Joe Biden have announced in recent days that they intend to bring the United States back to Iran’s nuclear deal, JCPOA, he said, adding that the United States under former President Trump withdrew from JCPOA unilaterally in May 2018 and violated all its obligations under JCPOA, the landmark deal that was approved by the United National Security Council (UNSC), Torkabadi added.

