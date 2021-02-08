Iran protests to Russia's use of fake name for Persian Gulf

In a message late on Sunday, Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh reacted to a tweet by the Russian Foreign Ministry, which had used a fake name for the Persian Gulf on its Arabic account.

He noted that Iran has officially protested against this issue.

"Through our embassy in Moscow, a protest note has been submitted to the Russian Foreign Ministry," Khatibzadeh added.

The Persian Gulf — which spans some 251,000 square kilometers — is bounded by the Arvand River in the north, which forms the frontier between Iran and Iraq, and the Strait of Hormuz in the south, which links the Persian Gulf to the Sea of Oman and the Indian Ocean.

The inland sea is an international trade route connecting the Middle East to Africa, India and China.

It has been referred to by historians and ancient texts as "Persian" since the Achaemenid Empire was established in what is now modern-day Iran.

Every year, Iranians observe the Persian Gulf Day on the 10th of Ordibehesht, the second month on the Persian calendar, which usually falls on April 30.

The date coincides with the anniversary of a successful military campaign by Shah Abbas I of Persia in 1622, which drove the Portuguese navy out of the Strait of Hormuz.

