UN elaborates on Martin Griffiths's visit to Tehran

"Griffiths has begun today a two-day visit to Iran where he is scheduled to meet with Foreign Minister Javad Zarif and other Iranian officials," the statement said.

"The visit is part of the Special Envoy’s diplomatic efforts to support a negotiated political solution to the conflict in Yemen that meets the aspirations of the Yemeni people. The Special Envoy’s immediate priority is to support agreement between the parties to the conflict on a nationwide ceasefire, urgent humanitarian measures, and the resumption of the political process," it added.

UN Special Envoy for Yemen Griffiths arrived in Tehran on Sunday to consult with the officials of the Islamic Republic of Iran on resolving the Yemeni crisis.

Saudi Arabia and a number of its regional allies launched the war on Yemen in March 2015, with the goal of bringing the government of Riyadh-allied former president Abd Rabbuh Mansur Hadi back to power and crushing the popular Houthi movement.

The United Nations has highlighted the need for a ceasefire in Yemen and warned that the Saudi-led aggression has claimed tens of thousands of lives in the impoverished Arab country over the last six years.

The war has also taken a heavy toll on Yemen's infrastructure, destroying hospitals, schools, and factories. The UN says over 24 million Yemenis are in dire need of humanitarian aid, including 10 million suffering from extreme levels of hunger.

The Houthi Ansarullah movement, backed by armed forces, has been defending Yemen against the Saudi-led alliance, preventing the aggressors from fulfilling the objectives of the atrocious war.

