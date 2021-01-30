‘The Feast of the Goat’ to go on screen at French filmfest.

Written and directed by Saeed Zamanian, the short flick will be screened on February 18 as one of the competition titles at the 11th edition of the French fest.

The film is about nine-year-old boy Saeed, who is trying to stop his father from sacrificing his goat. Once the goat is killed during a votive ritual, the boy cannot let go of the animal.

A tagline for the flick reads, “Children never forget anything”.

Toumaj Danesh-Behzadi, Sepideh Dastineh, and Yazdan Kokabi-Saba comprise the cast of the film.

Established in 2010, the Meme Pas Peur is dedicated to films that go against the rules of convention.

This year’s edition of the event will be held on February 17-20.

