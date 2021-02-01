Exports via Sistan and Baluchestan top $1bn in 9 months

According to Davoud Shahraki, the head of Sistan and Baluchestan's Trade Promotion Organization, exports through the customs terminals reached $868.34 million while the border markets had a $440-million share in the shipment of goods via the southeastern province.

He noted that the exports mainly included construction materials, especially cement, fruit, chickpeas, gas, sulfur, dates and summer vegetables, washing powder, bitumen, ceramic products, and plastic bags.

Pakistan, Afghanistan, Turkey, Kuwait, and the UAE were the top destinations of Sistan and Baluchestan's goods during the nine-month period.

Shahraki noted that efforts are underway to realize the plan to export at least $1.7 billion worth of goods from the province by the end of the current Iranian year (March 21).

