Antony Blinken becomes US Sec. of State after Senate approval

After the senators' speeches in the US Senate, voting was launched and "Anthony Blinken" received the approval of the senators for the post of Secretary of State with garnering 78 votes in favor versus 22 against votes out of total 100 votes.

This is while that the US Senate Foreign Relations Committee on Monday backed Anthony Blinken's appointment as Secretary of State.

On Monday, members of this Committee approved the candidacy of US President Joe Biden for the post of Secretary of State with 15 votes in favor and 3 against.

Anthony Blinken was previously the National Security Adviser to former US President Barack Obama.

