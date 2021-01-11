Iran ready to cooperate with foreign firms with new terms

  1. Economy
TEHRAN, Jan. 11 (MNA) – Iranian Oil Minister Bijan Zanganeh said that if foreign oil and gas companies come to Iran, “We are ready to cooperate with them within the framework of stipulated terms and conditions."

Speaking in the signing ceremony of contracts for retaining and increasing oil output, Zanganeh reiterated that Iran is ready to cooperate and collaborate with foreign oil companies if they come back to the Islamic Republic of Iran.

“But we do not give up what we have achieved. We will clinch agreements with foreign oil and gas companies on a new basis within the framework of rules and regulations at a much more solid and higher level,” he added.

Zanganeh emphasized that the capacities created in the sanctions period would be used optimally.

The Oil Ministry will use its upper hand in conclusion of contracts with foreign companies under new terms and conditions, he said.

