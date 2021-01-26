1ts Iran Bio exhibition kicks off in Tehran

The first International Conference and Exhibition on Medical Biotech products and Related Industries was opened on Tuesday, in order to introduce the capabilities and potentials of the national biotech industries, provide a platform for information and technology transfer, and present the latest achievements in various fields of biotechnology.

This exhibition with about 30 booths in the field of biotechnology, drug production, medical equipment and vaccine production is held by fully observing health protocols due to the spread of the novel coronavirus, COVID-19, in the country

Iran Bio will run until January 28 at Tehran Olympic Hotel.

