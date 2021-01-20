Iran Army tests homegrown electro-optical system for 1st time

The Iranian Army Ground Force started a war game, codenamed Eghtedar (Power)-99, on Markan shores, in the country’s southeastern regions, on Tuesday morning.

The offensive wargame involves rapid reaction units and mobile and offense brigades. The troops attending the drill are receiving logistical and combat support from the Air Force and the Army Ground Force Airborne Division in the coastal zones, with the aim of evaluating the mobility and offense power of the brigades and corps and the mobile offense units of the Army Ground Force.

The force used the mobile electro-optical system ‘Jalal’ on the second day of the drill in order to accurately monitor different areas and the objectives of the Eghtedar-99 war game.

This system, which has been designed and built by the experts in the Army Ground Force, can transmit images taken in pitch dark to all remote control and command centers.

It can also combine radar and optical data.

The Army Ground Force also employed an indigenous mobile Geographic Information System (GIS) during the drill to facilitate the control and guidance of operations and the preparation and production of various geographical data and operational maps.

This system will provide the commanders with their essential requirements for controlling and directing operations in remote and operational zones as well as training areas.

The Iranian military forces have been holding massive maneuvers in the past days to test the country’s latest military equipment and to enhance its preparedness in the face of potential threats in simulated conditions of a real war.

