Citing a military source, the Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA) reported that “at exactly one o'clock ten minutes from dawn today, the Israeli enemy carried out an air aggression against the city of Deir Ezzor and the Albu Kamal area.”

The source said that forces are studying the results of this aggression.

Meanwhile, Al Mayadeen reported several blasts near Syrian-Iraqi borders, noting that the blasts seem to be the result of Israeli warplanes’ aggression.

