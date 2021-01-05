Ali Karimi joins Qatar’s Al Duhail on loan

He had signed a contract with Qatar SC at the start of the season and now the clubs and the player have agreed for a half-season transfer on loan.

The transfer comes as Qatar SC recently managed to sign Iraqi midfielder Bashar Rasan from Persepolis.

Meanwhile, Al Duhail had another Iranian player on the squad, Ramin Rezaeian, but he has just joined Al-Sailiya SC.

Al Duhail is to take part in the 2020 FIFA Club World Cup which is slated to be held in Qatar early next month.

