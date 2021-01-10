  1. Politics
Govt. urged to expel IAEA inspectors if sanctions not lifted

TEHRAN, Jan. 10 (MNA) – An Iranian lawmaker said that if sanctions are not lifted, the government should expel inspectors of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) from the country and halt voluntary implementation of Additional Protocol.

Speaking in an open session of Parliament on Sun., Hojjatoleslam Javad Nikbin stated that if the United States fails to lift oil and financial sanctions imposed against the Islamic Republic of Iran by Feb. 21, the government should act based on the law and consequently, it should oust IAEA’s inspectors from the country.

Of course, “All we know that the US will never lift sanctions imposed against Iran,” he emphasized.

The lawmaker went on to say that the government should implement the law of the Parliament, stating that if sanctions are not lifted, the government should halt the voluntary implementation of Additional Protocol as well.

