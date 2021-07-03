Israeli-flagged ship targeted in N Indian Ocean

Lebanese-based Al-Mayadeen News Network announced that a ship belonging to the Zionist regime was targeted in northern Indian Ocean.

According to the report, the ship was targeted with an unknown weapon and flames rose from the ship to the sky.

In its report, Al-Mayadeen wrote that the ship had anchored in the port of Jeddah, Saudi Arabia before leaving for the UAE coast.

No one has claimed responsibility for the attack and it is not possible to say with certainty who is behind the attack, the report added.

Israeli media reported that the targeted ship belonged to the regime but the crew was not Israeli national.

An expert of military affairs in Zionist TV Channel 13 claimed that the attack on the ship was done by Iran and that the targeted ship belonged to an Israeli businessman.

